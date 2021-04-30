ISP: Man charged with DUI after overturning ATV in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A man from Georgia was taken to the hospital Thursday after being thrown from an ATV in White County.
Troopers say 40-year-old Joel Rosenbeck was driving an ATV eastbound on Country Road 2450 in rural White County Thursday afternoon.
Rosenbeck was approaching the intersection with County Road 625 E when he tried to make a right-hand turn.
That’s when authorities say the ATV overturned, throwing Rosenbeck off.
He was taken to a local hospital with what officials say were non-life-threatening injuries.
Rosenbeck was later charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and illegally operating an ATV on a public roadway.
