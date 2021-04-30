ISP: Man charged with DUI after overturning ATV in White Co.

ISP: Man charged with DUI after overturning ATV in White Co.
(Source: WALB)
By 14 News Staff | April 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 10:43 AM

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A man from Georgia was taken to the hospital Thursday after being thrown from an ATV in White County.

Troopers say 40-year-old Joel Rosenbeck was driving an ATV eastbound on Country Road 2450 in rural White County Thursday afternoon.

Rosenbeck was approaching the intersection with County Road 625 E when he tried to make a right-hand turn.

That’s when authorities say the ATV overturned, throwing Rosenbeck off.

He was taken to a local hospital with what officials say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Rosenbeck was later charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and illegally operating an ATV on a public roadway.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.