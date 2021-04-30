EPD warns public of fentanyl-laced pills after overdose death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is informing the community of the dangers of illegal street drugs after a recent overdose death.
Police say while they were investigating a recent overdose death, they discovered the person might have confused oxycodone with a lethal dose of fentanyl.
They tell us these types of deaths aren’t just happening in Evansville but throughout the country.
According to officials, too many people are confusing these drugs and are dying at an alarming rate.
They say these illegal street drugs might be sold as one thing but are actually entirely different.
Evansville narcotic detectives have seen a recent spike in fentanyl-laced pills in the area. They say most of them are blue, but some white pills have been turning up too.
Police officials tell us the pills are marked with an “M” within a block on one side and the number “30″ on the other.
They are commonly called “M Blocks” and “M 30s” on the street, according to police.
Authorities want to community to know that it’s not a good idea to take pills from an unknown source and without a prescription. You need to be certain you are getting pills and medication from a legitimate pharmacy.
