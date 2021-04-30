EPD Chief: Social stigma on police could be causing officer shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say more officers are retiring early, and not as many new ones are applying.
Deputy Chief Stephanie Cox spoke at the last city council meeting. She said they’ve had a lot of unexpected departures.
“Right now there seems to be an ever increasing perception of police as heavy handed and racist. For the vast vast majority of officers, this is not the case,” said Deputy Chief Cox. “We are forced to make split second life or death decisions and know with almost certainty that those decisions will be scrutinized immediately often by those with very little factual information.”
Tanner Holbrook spoke with Chief Bolin. He’ll have reports on 14 News.
