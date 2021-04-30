Ellis Park welcoming fans to watch the 147th Kentucky Derby

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re just one day away from the 147th Kentucky Derby.
It might be the most exciting two minutes in sports, but it’s even more exciting this year for fans after the pandemic threw off plans last year.
The pandemic started hitting hard this time last year, and the Derby was one of the bigger events impacted.
However, this weekend places like Ellis Parks are happy to welcome back fans.
The event is so popular at Ellis that the Kentucky Oaks and Derby watch and wager reservations for the Sky Theater and Clubhouse Dining are sold out.
Despite that, Ellis Parks says there is still plenty of room for people to come on out.
“There’s an attendance limit inside. We have one out here, but this is a large place. We have plenty of room for everybody. So we’re going to be outside and in Kentucky, as long as you’re not waiting in a line, we do not have a mask mandate as long as you’re out here on the apron,” said Jeff Inman, the General Manager for Ellis Entertainment LLC.
Ellis Park says there is some fun to be had both Friday and Saturday if you want to place bets on the Oaks and Derby. They open at 10 a.m. Friday.
Coverage for the Kentucky Derby starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and you can watch all the action right here on WFIE.
The post time is set for 5:57 p.m.
