Ellis Park opens doors to horse racing fans ahead of 2021 Kentucky Oaks (Source: WFIE)
By Bethany Miller and Keaton Eberly | April 30, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:49 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks the beginning of a busy weekend for horse racing fans in the Tri-State.

For those who can’t make it to down to Churchill Downs in Louisville for this year’s Kentucky Derby, Ellis Park is buzzing with horse racing fans and entry is free.

Watch and wager reservations for the Sky Theatre and Clubhouse are sold out, but that doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy the sunshine outside while betting on the races.

Meanwhile, Friday is when the fillies run for the lilies in the 147th Kentucky Oaks. Doors at Ellis Park opened at 10 a.m.

For Saturday’s big race, the track’s doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

Attendees are required to wear masks at all times on Ellis Park property, unless sitting down socially distanced from others.

