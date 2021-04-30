Central baseball keeping steady through regular season play

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) continues to prove that its baseball teams exhibit immense talent, one of these squads is showcasing they have got what it takes to play with the best of them.
The Central baseball team has jumped out to an 11-5 record, currently sitting with just two losses in conference play.
Led by head coach Mike Goedde, the Bears can do a little bit of everything — whether it’s pitching, defense or producing at the plate.
After last season’s break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Central is keeping things in perspective and looking to stay steady up until sectional play begins in just a few short weeks.
”This year starting off (3-0) or 4-0 and we came out the gate really excited after missing last year, and the one thing we’ve been saying is you never know when the year is going to end with how things are today,” Central senior Henry Brown said. “So we go out there playing every day as hard as we can, like I said last game — just having fun.”
“We feel like we’ve gotten off to a good start because we’ve done a little bit of everything pretty decent,” Goedde said. “We’ve been able to pitch pretty decent, we’ve been able to hit at times pretty decently and our defense is pretty good at times. There’s another cliche, but those cliches are there for a reason. Our message is to just get better every day — #Better — if we continue to do that, then we’ll continue to be 10-4, and 11-4 hopefully, and then 20-8 would great. Something like that would be outstanding.”
The Bears fell on the road Thursday at Jasper, losing 6-1.
Central (11-5) is slated to face Memorial on Saturday afternoon.
