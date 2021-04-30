Brighter & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler on this final day of April with high temps in the upper 60s. Friday night, clear and chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s.
Saturday, generous sunshine as high pressure controls the start of May. After a chilly start in the upper 40s, sunny during the afternoon as high temps settle in the lower 70s.
Sunday, becoming partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb to 80-degrees. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.
