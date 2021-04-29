Warrick Co. Animal Control: People who dumped dog identified

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Animal Control is sharing video of people who dumped a dog Wednesday night, during a rainstorm.
Shortly after animal control made the post late Thursday morning, they updated it to say the owner had made contact with them.
Officials say the video shows a white or silver Ford Explorer arriving around 8 p.m.
You can see people pull a young pit mix up to a post, tie it up, then drive off.
Officials are reminding the public that it is illegal to dump any animal.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.