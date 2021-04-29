USI Cheer Team finishes fourth at nationals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana Cheer Team recently finished its virtual performance for the 2021 UCA & UDA College Cheer & Dance National Championships and the Screaming Eagles recorded a fourth-place finish in the Small Coed Division I Virtual Finals.
Under the direction of second-year Head Coach Megan Murphy, USI had qualify for the finals, which it did successfully with a strong Senior Night performance on April 11 at Screaming Eagles Arena.
The fourth-place finish marks the Eagles highest placement at nationals since they finished second in 2014. They finished fifth in the Small Coed Division II competition 2020 national championships in Orlando, Florida.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
