Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Flash flood watch in effect through this evening with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe storms as the cold front pushes through this afternoon. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail.
More people in Henderson County will get the chance to get their shot. A new vaccine clinic is opening thanks to a partnership with the state and the White House.
An $800 million investment could bring more people to Princeton. Toyota is planning to hire even more workers, which could cause a big cash boom for the city.
For the first time, President Joe Biden took his seat at the head of Congress, laying out his goals for Americans and hopes of returning back to normal.
