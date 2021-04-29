Sunny and pleasant for Friday and Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Soaking rainfall of 1-1.5″ across the Tri-State over Wednesday night and Thursday. The cold front that triggered the rain will move east of the region Thursday night and temps will drop into the low 50s for Friday morning. Some patchy fog possible in the rain-soaked areas in the pre-dawn hours on Friday. Sunny and pleasant conditions return for Friday with highs near 70s. The weekend will start out with a chilly low of 45 on Saturday morning, but sunshine will push temps into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Sunday starts out dry, but scattered showers and storms will return in the afternoon and evening as temps climb into the mid 70s. An unsettled weather pattern will bring a daily chance for rain next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.