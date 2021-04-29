Sophia Rohleder earns MVC Scholar-Athlete recognition

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -For the second time in her career, University of Evansville senior golfer Sophia Rohleder was named a Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team selection in an announcement by the league office this morning.
Rohedler, who was a selection to the First Team in 2020, was one of 18 student-athletes to earn either First Team or Honorable Mention recognition. The 2021 MVC individual champion led the Purple Aces to their first-ever team championship and finished the 2021 season with an average of 76.87 strokes per round.
She finished in the top four on the individual side in four of the five tournaments that she finished. Rohleder opened the season winning medalist at the ASU Spring Classic with scores of 78-77-78 before earning another individual championship with rounds of 75 and 76 at the Don Benbow Invitational.
A season-low round of 72 at the Jan Weaver Invite in Murray, Ky. saw Rohleder playing her best golf heading into the MVC Championship. Battling the elements in St. Charles, Rohleder became UE’s second individual champion in the tournament, clinching the win with a final of 229 strokes.
The Evansville native is a Biology major with a 3.657 GPA.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
