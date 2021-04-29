Owensboro Public Schools announces new director of diversity, equity and inclusion

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Newton Parish Elementary Assistant Principal David Phillips will soon be taking over as the new “Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” at Owensboro Public Schools.
In this role, Phillips will work with the community and staff to have better diversity in the school.
One of the first priorities that Phillips says he will accomplish is getting and retaining a more diverse staff.
”Looking forward to working with the students, the teachers, community people,” Phillips said. “Looking forward to working with all the stakeholders to try and tackle some of these issues for the district.”
This is a first-of-its-kind position at Owensboro Public Schools.
Phillips will officially move into the role on July 1.
