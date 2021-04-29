4 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | April 29, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 12:18 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting four new coronavirus cases in local counties Thursday.

All four of those new cases came out of Edwards County.

The state also removed a previously reported case from Wayne County.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

The state has now had 1,331,848 confirmed cases and 21,927 total deaths.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,752 cases, 52 deaths
  • White County - 1,674 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 566 cases, 12 deaths

