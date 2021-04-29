4 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting four new coronavirus cases in local counties Thursday.
All four of those new cases came out of Edwards County.
The state also removed a previously reported case from Wayne County.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,331,848 confirmed cases and 21,927 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,752 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,674 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 566 cases, 12 deaths
