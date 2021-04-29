27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District reported 27 new coronavirus cases.
Of the new cases reported, 18 were in Daviess County, two were in each Hancock, Henderson, McLean and Ohio counties, and there was one new case in Webster County.
Out of the 21,527 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,314 people have recovered.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,300 cases, 176 deaths, 9,315 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,894 cases, 59 deaths, 2,798 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,247 cases, 139 deaths, 4,011 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,478 cases, 54 deaths, 2,244 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,567 cases, 75 deaths, 3,987 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,209 cases, 20 deaths, 1,058 recovered
- McLean Co. - 860 cases, 28 deaths, 786 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,274 cases, 15 deaths, 1,167 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 839 cases, 16 deaths, 757 recovered
