Low turnout for first day of federal Henderson vaccination clinic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials said low turnout at the first day of the federal COVID-19 vaccination site in Henderson could be due to rainy weather and low publicity of the clinic.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, officials say 14 people came to receive a shot. The clinic is capable of administering 250 doses a day.
“As we get the word out, much better, I think the traffic will pick up,” FEMA Media Liaison CJ Prudhom said.
Mobile vaccination sites, which are traveling around western Kentucky, are also a part of this initiative. On Thursday, one of the mobile sites were set up at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Officials at the mobile site told 14 News they pushed the start of the clinic back due to the rainy weather. They also said they had trouble with their scheduling website.
During the time that 14 News was at the site, two people walked in to get their shot. The mobile clinics are capable of administering 125 doses a day.
“It was very quick, I was surprised,” Pat Fordham, one of those walk-in patients said.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, click here or call 270-953-3785.
Officials for both clinics say they are still working to get the word out.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.