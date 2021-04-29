Large job fair planned Tuesday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Staffing officials say on an average day, there are more than 7,000 open jobs in Evansville.
Peoplelink Staffing Solutions will hold a job fair Tuesday to help fill them.
They are working with more than 15 companies to fill all shifts and pay rates in Evansville, Henderson, and Princeton.
Officials say there will be food trucks on site for the job fair in the AT&T store parking lot at 3231 N. Green River Road.
It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Peoplelink Staffing Solutions has an office located at 3101 N. Green River Road Suite 620.
