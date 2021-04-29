Independence Bank surprises Owensboro students with scholarship money for college

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A big surprise was in store for some students at Apollo High School on Thursday, as Independence Bank surprised them with money to help further their education.
The bank awarded grants to six students that ranged from $1,000 to $15,000. This is part of a bigger award ceremony that will take place Thursday night with more than $100,000 being rewarded to students.
The students were completely surprised by this award. Apollo High School senior Max Holder has plans to major in biology with a pre-med track at the University of Southern Indiana.
“The amount was very surprising — was not expecting it at all,” Apollo High School senior Max Holder said. “Yeah, I was really surprised.”
The award ceremony will be live streamed on Apollo High School’s official Facebook page.
The event is scheduled for Thursday night.
