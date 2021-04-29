Ind. reports 11 new COVID deaths statewide, none in local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,406 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 718,948 confirmed cases and 12,913 total deaths.
None of Thursday’s new deaths were in our local counties.
The state map shows nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and five new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,178 cases, 395 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,125 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,744 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,822 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,704 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,321 cases, 90 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,293 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,320 cases, 34 deaths
