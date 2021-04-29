Huntingburg man arrested after brief chase

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after troopers say he led them on a brief chase.
Around 4:30 Wednesday, officials say a trooper was driving southbound on SR 61 in Campbelltown when a truck that was driving the opposite way drove over the center line and nearly hit his patrol car.
The trooper then turned around to tried to pull the driver over.
They say that driver, later identified as 35-year-old Bruce Phillips, slowed down and turned into a driveway. However, Phillips then drove around a tree and got back on SR 61 and traveled north.
Indiana State Police say he turned onto CR 75 North, where he drove into a cemetery before losing control and sliding down an embankment.
That’s when authorities say Phillips immediately got out of his truck and ran into a nearby wooded area.
Phillips had a female passenger in his truck. ISP says she was not injured in the wreck and was later released.
Authorities eventually found and arrested Phillips without further incident.
He was taken to the Pike County, Jail where he faces several charges, including resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Phillips also had outstanding warrants from Dubois and Pike counties.
