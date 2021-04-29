Gibson Co. woman sentenced in kidnapping hoax

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County woman accused in her own kidnapping hoax has pleaded guilty to false informing and sentenced Wednesday to nearly a year of probation.
Court records show Hannah Potts must also complete 120 hours of community service.
Authorities say Potts claimed the experience last July was for a writing project.
Joshua Thomas and Maria Hopper were accused of hiding Potts and lying to authorities.
They both pleaded guilty to false informing and were also sentenced to probation.
