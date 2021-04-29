EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening. Occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps ease into the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk for severe storms as the cold front pushes through this afternoon. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail. Projected rainfall through this evening 1-2 inches.
Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with high temps in the upper 60s. Friday night, clear and chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s.
Saturday, generous sunshine as high pressure controls the start of May. After a cool start in the upper 40s, sunny during the afternoon as high temps settle in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.