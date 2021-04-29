Evansville mayor hits the dance floor with local students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Excitement filled the eyes of a group of local students Thursday morning as an elected leader laced up his shoes.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke hit the dance floor with Joshua Academy students to celebrate National Dance Month.
Mayor Winnecke says one of the joys of his job is getting to speak to students. The mayor expressed that he’s a product of Evansville-area schools and has risen to a position of great responsibility.
He also stressed to the children that a ton of opportunities will exist for them as they get older.
”My message to them is embrace this chance about learning to dance,” Mayor Winnecke said. “Because one, this is a lifetime skill. Secondly, I want them to know they can be anything they want to be. None of them may turn out to be professional dancers. Maybe they do, but they can dance all their lives.”
The mayor went on saying he didn’t feel like he embarrassed himself too badly, and even learned a thing or two.
Another previous celebrity dancer to visit the students was Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith.
