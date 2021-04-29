Ellis Park hosting record purses, adding stakes races for 2021 summer meet

“COVID hit and our purses dropped — as HHR and simulcasting and horse wagering came back on line, we’ve all been doing very well,” Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman said. “That money that’s wagered on HHR machines, on the simulcast, on the horse betting, a portion of that goes into a pool that’s allocated to our purses. Mumbers have been very good, so Kentucky’s having really good purses this year.”