Beaver Dam Tourism partners with regional hotels, shuttle service

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission announced a new program that provides hotels and shuttle service to out-of-town concert attendees.
“Approximately 3,500 people live in Beaver Dam,” said Becky Geary, Executive Director at Beaver Dam Tourism Commission. “We bring in anywhere from 1,500 to 5,000 for our concerts and most often from a 2 to 6 hour driving radius of Beaver Dam. Over the years we’ve had guests from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. We have two hotels in Beaver Dam, as well as B&B and camping options in Ohio County. Those all fill up nearly every show.”
Geary went on to say, “As attendance at our concerts continued to grow, we quickly realized the need to efficiently connect our guests with lodging and shuttle services. Our team has been working on this project for some time. I am ecstatic to announce today that we have partnered with Stay, Play, Made Simple, and Limos By Knight to do just that.”
Officials tell us that fans and guests will be able to make hotel reservations at one of five partner hotels in the program.
Those hotels include the Days Inn and Super 8 in Central City, as well as Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn and Town Place Suites in Owensboro.
For guests who book hotel rooms through this program, a round-trip shuttle service to concerts will be offered for an additional fee.
Officials tell us shuttles will also serve the Beaver Dam hotels during concerts. Guests who stay there will be able to purchase shuttle tickets locally.
Shuttle service is currently only available to guests of Beaver Dam hotels and guests who book rooms through Stay Play Made Simple.
to purchase concert tickets, book hotel rooms and arrange shuttle visits you can visit https://beaverdamtourism.com/.
