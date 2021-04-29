Beaver Dam Tourism partners with regional hotels, shuttle service

“Approximately 3,500 people live in Beaver Dam,” said Becky Geary, Executive Director at Beaver Dam Tourism Commission. “We bring in anywhere from 1,500 to 5,000 for our concerts and most often from a 2 to 6 hour driving radius of Beaver Dam. Over the years we’ve had guests from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. We have two hotels in Beaver Dam, as well as B&B and camping options in Ohio County. Those all fill up nearly every show.”