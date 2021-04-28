UE women’s golf selected to Columbus Regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set to take part in its first-ever NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, the University of Evansville women’s golf team is heading to the Columbus Regional, which will be hosted by Ohio State University.
The OSU Golf Club – Scarlet Course will host the tournament from May 10-12 with a single round played each day. Each round features start times between 8 a.m. and 10:48 a.m. ET with play beginning on the #1 and #10 tees.
Evansville clinched its spot in the field with last week’s exciting victory at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship in St. Charles, Mo. The Purple Aces defeated Northern Iowa in a sudden death playoff hole to finish with the victory. Along with the team success, senior Sophia Rohleder earned the individual championship, joining Kayla Katterhenry as the only UE players to do so in program history.
“It’s everything I can imagine and more. It really did not set in until now, but it’s a great feeling,” Rohleder said. “I’m so excited and just ready to play again.”
A watch party was held for the team on Wednesday afternoon during the selection show, which was carried live by the Golf Channel. The UE program played a large role in the show, including a live shot of the team during the introduction of the show, a live interview with head coach John Andrews as well as video of the team reacting to their pick.
“It means a lot to me and Coach (Jim) Hamilton. He built this program and this is what it has been leading up to for a long time,” Andrews exclaimed. “The tournament will be the same: they will still play 18 holes and the golf ball will be the same size. We’re just playing against bigger competition. We’re going to go out and play golf.”
Columbus was one of four regions in the championship with each site hosting 18 teams and six individuals. Duke is the top seed in UE’s region.
COLUMBUS REGION:
1 – Duke
2 – Arizona State
3 – Virginia
4 – Kent State
5 – Georgia
6 – Vanderbilt
7 – Michigan
8 – Clemson
9 – Oklahoma
10 – Kentucky
11 – Illinois
12 – New Mexico
13 – Nebraska
14 – Washington
15 – Coastal Carolina
16 – Campbell
17 – Evansville
18 – Youngstown State
