Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - After a sunny stretch of weather, showers and storms are becoming likely, especially this afternoon and tonight. There is a marginal risk for thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail being the primary concerns.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb plans to visit the Tri-State today. He’ll make a stop at the Toyota plant in Princeton with a big announcement on economic development.
A group of sexual assault survivors by priests are asking for answers following the reinstatement of Father Ed Bradley. They’re asking for more transparency from the Catholic Church.
Vaccination efforts will ramp up tomorrow in Henderson County. A federal vaccine clinic in partnership with the White House will open and we’re expected to learn more about that site today.
Romp is returning to Owensboro this fall with a new lineup out this morning.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.