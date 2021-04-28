Vincennes Police make arrest in 2008 cold case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Vincennes gave an update in 2008 a cold case Wednesday morning, and they say they have finally made an arrest.
Back in January, police released sketches of the possible suspect in the violent home invasion and sexual assault that happened on Thanksgiving in 2008.
Police say the victim was a 21-year-old when a man entered her apartment. They say he caused significant physical injuries.
Police used snapshot DNA analysis to come up with composites.
They say after the images were releases, they started getting more tips.
That information eventually led them to Gustov Rayburn.
They say he was arrested in Polk County, Florida. The Vincennes Police Department helped with research in the case, and the U.S. Marshall’s Service helped to find Rayburn. Police say they are working on extradited him to Knox County.
We’re told the victim also gave a statement, saying she is really happy for everyone’s help and hopes that justice will be served in this case.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.