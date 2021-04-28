Vanderburgh Humane Society hosting virtual kitten shower

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society is getting ready for the inevitable influx of spring kittens.
The VHS shelters between 800 and 900 kittens every year.
This year the organization is hosting a Virtual Kitten Shower to help collect supplies for their Foster Care program and Kitten Nursery.
From now through Mother’s Day, the public can ship supplies directly to the VHS from their wish lists.
You can also drop off items Tuesday-Saturday from 9-6 (If you purchase items from a store, you are asked to make sure they match the brands on the wish list)
Each day when FedEx and UPS show up, from Wednesday, April 28 - Friday, May 7 the VHS will “unbox” the supplies received on their social media accounts and track all the donations.
