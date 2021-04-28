USI Athletics to add swimming & diving by Fall 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Athletics announced Wednesday the formation of new Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving varsity athletic programs, with an anticipated start of intercollegiate competition in the Fall 2022 athletic season.
“There is a strong and passionate swimming and diving community in our region, and we are thrilled to implement a new program to allow students to represent USI in the sport they love,” said Jon Mark Hall, Director of Athletics. “Our new Swimming and Diving teams will join our 17 varsity athletic programs in regularly competing for conference and national championships at the Division II level.”
Officials say swimming is the eighth most popular sport for girls and the tenth most popular sport for boys nationwide.
The new swimming and diving varsity team would compete in NCAA Division II and Great Lakes Valley Conference competitions.
USI officials say they expect to field a roster of 25 men and 25 women for the combined teams made up of students primarily new to USI.
We’re told USI Swimming and Diving would compete and practice in the new on-campus Aquatic Center, scheduled to open in Fall 2021, and would participate in an average of ten meets per season. Additionally, USI plans to work with the Evansville Sports Corporation and the City of Evansville to bring larger meets, such as GLVC and NCAA Division II Championships, to the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Garvin Park.
“The launch of new programs in swimming and diving represent the culmination of hard work and research from all across our campus community,” said Ronald S. Rochon, PhD, USI President. “I’m excited about this new opportunity for our University and the talent it will bring both athletically and academically. I look forward to attending meets in our new Aquatic Center and rooting on our Screaming Eagles as they compete in the GLVC and in NCAA Division II competition.”
