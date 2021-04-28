Traffic stop turns into chase in Henderson overnight

Traffic stop turns into chase in Henderson overnight
By 14 News Staff | April 28, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 12:24 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man drove off from police and smashed through the property of several businesses overnight.

Police say officers tried to pull over a truck around 2 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Washington and Ingram streets.

Officers say it drove through the lots of a couple of nearby banks before smashing into the fence at German American Bank.

The truck then crashed into a fence at Popeyes and stopped in front of Park Machine.

Police say 36-year-old Ricky Roberson then ran away but was found on Washington Street.

He’s in the Henderson County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.