Traffic stop turns into chase in Henderson overnight

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man drove off from police and smashed through the property of several businesses overnight.
Police say officers tried to pull over a truck around 2 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Washington and Ingram streets.
Officers say it drove through the lots of a couple of nearby banks before smashing into the fence at German American Bank.
The truck then crashed into a fence at Popeyes and stopped in front of Park Machine.
Police say 36-year-old Ricky Roberson then ran away but was found on Washington Street.
He’s in the Henderson County Jail on several charges.
