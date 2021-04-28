Staying safe on the roads: It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week.
Despite fewer people on the roads last year, there were still a number of deadly accidents in construction zones.
The key is knowing where construction will be happening, and you can often see that by putting the destination in your GPS before you head out.
In Indiana, there is a work zone safety law. You could face a $10,000 fine with jail time if you kill or injure a highway worker.
That’s something that INDOT says isn’t worth the risk of being unsafe in the work zone.
“One time out of 10, we’re going to have a worker hurt, but truthfully, it’s more dangerous for the motoring public than it is for our workers to be going fast and speeding and driving distracted in work zones,” said Jason Tiller with INDOT.
Indiana Department of Transportation officials tell us crashes happen more often in the warmer month and on roads with a speed limit of more than 50 mph.
