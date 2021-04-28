Spencer Co. deputies find 11 lbs of pot, $11K during traffic stop

Drugs and cash seized after traffic stop (Source: Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | April 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 11:53 AM

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office shared information Wednesday about a large drug arrest that happened last week.

Deputies say they pulled over a white car speeding on CR 200 N near CR 450 W just outside of Rockport.

They say the driver seemed nervous and had trouble finding his driver’s license.

Deputies say they could smell marijuana and discovered the driver, 30-year-old Steven Perry, of Owensboro, had a warrant out of Perry County.

During a search of the car, deputies say they found about 11 pounds of Marijuana, a small baggy of Methamphetamines, $11,205.00 in cash, 93.59 Ounces of THC Edible Gummies. and Controlled Substances.

Arrested: Steven T. Perry, Age 30, Owensboro, KY

Charges:

1) Dealing In Marijuana, L5F.

2) Possession of Marijuana, L6F.

3) Possession of Methamphetamine, L6F.

4) Possession of Paraphernalia, AM.

5) Possession of a Controlled Substance, AM.

Steven Perry
Steven Perry (Source: Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)

