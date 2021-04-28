Spencer Co. deputies find 11 lbs of pot, $11K during traffic stop

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office shared information Wednesday about a large drug arrest that happened last week.
Deputies say they pulled over a white car speeding on CR 200 N near CR 450 W just outside of Rockport.
They say the driver seemed nervous and had trouble finding his driver’s license.
Deputies say they could smell marijuana and discovered the driver, 30-year-old Steven Perry, of Owensboro, had a warrant out of Perry County.
During a search of the car, deputies say they found about 11 pounds of Marijuana, a small baggy of Methamphetamines, $11,205.00 in cash, 93.59 Ounces of THC Edible Gummies. and Controlled Substances.
Arrested: Steven T. Perry, Age 30, Owensboro, KY
Charges:
1) Dealing In Marijuana, L5F.
2) Possession of Marijuana, L6F.
3) Possession of Methamphetamine, L6F.
4) Possession of Paraphernalia, AM.
5) Possession of a Controlled Substance, AM.
