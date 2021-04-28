Signature School among best in nation, report says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Signature School is still one of the top schools in the country.
Signature School is ranked in the top ten high schools in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
A lot of things go into this award, like college readiness, test scores, and the graduation rate. Executive Director Jean Hitchcock says all the hard work students and teachers have put in made this award possible.
From a very well-known source, to say, ‘yeah, you did well, this year, in particular,’ it’s been a long year for a school,” said Hitchcock. “And we have had a long year here in terms of juggling all the challenges of COVID. So it’s really great news.”
Signature School is a public charter school that is open to an Indiana resident.
