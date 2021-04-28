ROMP Music Festival releases lineup for Sept. event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After a year of dark stages, ROMP, the bluegrass music festival is returning for its 17th year.
ROMP released its lineup for the event at midnight.
It includes artists like Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, Robert Earl Keen and Sam Bush, just to name a few.
ROMP Festival brings people in from all over annually, all because they share the love of bluegrass.
Of course, COVID-19 put a halt on that last year, but it’s all back in 2021.
Starting Wednesday, April 28, you can buy your tickets on the Romp Fest website, and you have several options, including a four-day pass, a four-day camping pass and a VIP four-day pass.
This is much more than music too, with a lot of things for kids to do, and if they are 12 and under, they are free.
There will also be food and craft vendors set up at the event.
ROMP is planned for September 15-18 at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.