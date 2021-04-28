Owensboro nonprofit giving away over 5K pairs of women’s sneakers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club is giving away 5,500 pairs of women’s sneakers, all thanks to Under Armour.
The non-profit says Under Armour had extra shoes they needed to get rid of. They called the Boys and Girls Club of America who distributed the shoes.
Cliff Hagan says they are contacting local youth-serving non-profits and others to see if they need shoes. Fresh Start For Women and Children is a recipient.
“And she called us and she said, ‘hey we have 5,500 pairs of shoes and your name and organization is on the list, and we want to help.’ So we are just very honored and very grateful,” said Cherice Varner and Lynne Whittaker with Fresh Start For Women and Children.
