NCAA officially approves one-time transfer rule for Division I athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA Division I Board of Directors ratified a rule change that will allow all athletes who have not yet transferred the ability to do so one time in a college career and be immediately eligible to play.
The Division I Council adopted the proposed legislation earlier this month.
The board took the last step to make the historic rule change official and the NCAA clarified some of the details in a news release.
The one-time exception had been previously available to some athletes, just not those in football, basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey.
Now it will be available to all athletes who have not yet transferred, starting with the 2021-22 academic year.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.