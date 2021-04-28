Ind. reports new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh and Perry counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,272 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 717,564 confirmed cases and 12,902 total deaths.
The map shows one of the new deaths is in Vanderburgh County and one is in Perry County.
The state map shows 10 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, will give a virtual update Wednesday afternoon.
Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,170 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,120 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,738 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,819 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,704 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,319 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,291 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,315 cases, 34 deaths
