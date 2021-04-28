Illinois reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in area counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 10 new coronavirus cases in local counties Wednesday.
Of those new cases, five are in Wayne County, three are in Edwards County, and there is one new case in both White and Wabash counties.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,328,454 confirmed cases and 21,891 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,753 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,674 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 562 cases, 12 deaths
