EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and storms will fill in over the Tri-State on Wednesday night and Thursday. Heavy rainfall of 1-3″ possible. Flash Flood Watch in effect for the entire region through Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will top out near 70. Sunny and pleasant for Friday through the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Rain chances return Sunday night through the middle of next week.