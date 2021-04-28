Flash Flood Watch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny stretch of weather, showers and storms becoming likely especially this afternoon and tonight. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 70s. There is a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail the primary concerns.
Thursday, occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps ease into the lower 70s. Projected rainfall through Thursday night 2-4 inches.
Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with high temps in the upper 60s. Friday night, clear and chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.