Gov. Beshear stops by federal vaccine clinic site in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear just wrapped up a visit to the site of the federal vaccine clinic coming to Henderson County.
That clinic opens at the Henderson County Cooperative Extension on Thursday.
You can watch Governor Beshear’s full press conference here.
During the governor’s visit, he said that FEMA is sending four vans to the vaccination clinic. He says that each van can administer 125 doses per day.
The Community Vaccination Center in Henderson will also be receiving 250 doses each day.
Beshear says that statewide, FEMA will have the capacity to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kentuckians per day through these efforts.
All Kentuckians 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Those in our region can sign up for a Community Vaccination Center appointment here or by calling 270-953-3785.
Governor Beshears says both registered and walk-up visitors are welcome.
Over 30 personnel from the Department of Defense, three FEMA officials and an Environmental Protection Agency employee will support the administration of the vaccine, along with help from the Kentucky National Guard.
The vaccine site in Henderson will provide service to 12 western Kentucky counties, and is a partnership with the state and the White House.
Officials say they’ll be capable of giving up to 7,000 doses a week.
That clinic kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Our Tanner Holbrook was at the Governor’s visit Wednesday morning. He even watched as the first vaccine was given out at the clinic.
Henderson city officials are even making sure everyone is able to get to the clinic.
Henderson Area Rapid Transit will offer to pick up and drop off at no charge.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.