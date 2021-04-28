Deputies searching for man with outstanding warrant in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say has an outstanding warrant for escaping from home detention.
Deputies say additional charges are pending from an incident that happened early Wednesday.
We are told 28-year-old Cory Leister was last seen in the Patoka area. Officials say Leister is 5′11 and weighs 205 pounds.
You are asked to not approach him. The sheriff says to call the sheriff’s office at 812-385-3496 or 911 if you see him.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.