Boonville holding ceremony for Workers Memorial Day

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville is holding a ceremony for Workers Memorial Day to honor those workers who have died, suffered illness or injuries on the job this past year.
They tell us the ceremony will also remind everyone about the protection efforts people have fought for to keep workers safe in the country.
Since the job safety laws were passed more than four decades ago, officials say there has been great progress in making workplaces safer for workers.
Efforts to increase these safeguards have resulted in fewer workers being killed on the job.
Event organizers say citizens, local workers, officials and father leaders will gather at Boonville City Hall at 11:30 a.m. for the ceremony.
