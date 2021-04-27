West Side Nut Club releases date for Cruise-In car show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 19th annual West Side Nut Club Cruise-In is set to happen in just a couple of months.
The Nut Club posted on its official Facebook page that the event is taking place on Saturday, June 12.
That will be held on West Franklin Street.
The car show starts at 3 p.m. and goes on until 8 at night. That’s when the awards will be given out.
Officials say the rain date will be the next day, Sunday, June 13.
The car show was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
