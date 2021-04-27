Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve ordinance for American Rescue Plan Act

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County is a step closer to finalizing plans for the money it will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
On Tuesday, county commissioners approved an ordinance that would establish the local recovery fund. The county is expecting to get $35 million over the course of two years.
While Tuesday’s vote puts the county one step closer, it does not yet outline when and where that money will be spent.
Instead, county commissioners say the ordinance is more or less required paperwork from the federal and state government. They say it is an important step every city and county must complete.
“It does not, at this time, spend any of that money,” says County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave. “We will have to adopt, later on, the plan of spending of that money. This is just the required ordinance.”
Half of the total money from the rescue plan could be expected in Vanderburgh County as early as mid-May.
The next Vanderburgh County Road to Recovery meeting is set for Thursday, May 6, when members could talk about final plans for the money.
