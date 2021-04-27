Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New information this morning on an Evansville storage unit fire. Police are now investigating last night’s fire as arson.
A new mask policy begins today in Kentucky. The governor says wearing them outside isn’t required as long as the crowd doesn’t exceed a thousand.
The Justice Department is taking a deeper look into the Louisville Metro Police Department to see if excessive force is a trend among their officers.
A pricey new piece of equipment will be added to the Evansville Fire Department’s fleet today. It will be dedicated to one of their fallen brothers with a new engine in his honor.
