Special committee meets to discuss voting centers in Warrick Co.

“Some of the counties had a lot of upfront expense because they had to buy a lot of equipment,” explained Andrew Skinner, the President of the Warrick County Election Board. “They didn’t have the poll-pads, the I-PADS that we had already. Our expense is going to be advertising. We can offset that expense because if we reduce the locations, we reduce the number of workers. That’s less workers to train and less workers to pay.”