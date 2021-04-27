Proposed Evansville skatepark receives more funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some good news for a proposed Evansville Skatepark.
The Sunset Skatepark project just got a $10,000 boost.
The Skatepark Project, formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation, donated money to help build a free, public skatepark in the city’s Promise Zone.
The Evansville Parks Department helped secure land for that skatepark, which would connect Mickey’s Kingdom to the new EWSU Pump Station project along the Greenway.
Officials say they’ve already raised $13,000 for the new skatepark and hope to break ground this year.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.