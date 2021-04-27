Parker posts low round on final day of MVC Championship

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WFIE) -Freshman Carson Parker was the low scorer on Tuesday when the University of Evansville men’s golf team completed the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Flossmoor Country Club.
Parker rounded the final 18 holes in 77 strokes to record the Purple Aces low round of the day in the third and final round. Coupled with his effort on Monday, Parker wrapped up the tournament with a 247, tying for 39th.
Leading UE in the final standings was Isaac Rohleder. His 3-round tally of 235 put him in a tie for 21st. After going 9-over through the first nine holes, Rohleder improved on the back nine, going 2-over on his way to an 83 on Tuesday. He had two birdies in the final nine holes. He was followed by Michael Ikejiani, who placed 38th with a 246. Ikejiani had his low round of the championship on the final day, carding a 6-over 78. A blazing start to the day saw him record a birdie on the second hole before shooting even par through the opening nine holes.
Carson Parker was third on the team, tying for 39th while Jessie Brumley came home in a tie for 41st. He finished Tuesday’s round with an 84 with his final tally coming in at 248. Spencer Wagner rounded out the Evansville contingent. His 252 put him 43rd.
As a team, Evansville finished in 9th place with 972 strokes. Loyola held off a furious rally by Illinois State to clinch the team championship. The Ramblers paced the Redbirds by 21 strokes following Monday’s action, but a 286 by ISU put them in contention on Tuesday. It was the lowest team round of the entire tournament. Loyola did just enough to win, scoring a 304 to finish with 896 strokes. ISU finished at 899. Devin Johnson of LUC was the medalist. His 216 edged the competition by five shots.
