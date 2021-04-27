Parker posts low round on final day of MVC Championship

Leading UE in the final standings was Isaac Rohleder. His 3-round tally of 235 put him in a tie for 21st. After going 9-over through the first nine holes, Rohleder improved on the back nine, going 2-over on his way to an 83 on Tuesday. He had two birdies in the final nine holes. He was followed by Michael Ikejiani, who placed 38th with a 246. Ikejiani had his low round of the championship on the final day, carding a 6-over 78. A blazing start to the day saw him record a birdie on the second hole before shooting even par through the opening nine holes.